Three Berkeley professors named to National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) added three Berkeley faculty to its ranks, one of the highest professional honors accorded to an engineer in the United States.

Newly elected members include Per Peterson, a professor of nuclear engineering; Susan Hubbard, an adjunct professor of environmental science, policy and management; and Paulo Monteiro, a professor of civil and environmental engineering. They are among 87 new U.S. members and 18 new international members in the NAE 2020 class, announced this week.

Peterson, the William S. Floyd and Jean McCallum Floyd Chair in Engineering, manages the UC Berkeley Thermal Hydraulics Research Laboratory. His expertise includes nuclear reactor design, radioactive waste, and nuclear materials management. He was cited for “experimental and analytical research contributions for the design and development of passive safety systems for advanced nuclear reactors.”

Hubbard, the associate lab director of the earth sciences division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, studies how terrestrial ecosystems function, and how natural processes influence water availability, water quality, carbon cycling, agriculture and subsurface dynamics. The NAE cited her for “contributions to hydrogeophysics and biogeogphysics and the geophysics of permafrost.”

Monteiro, the Roy W. Carlson Distinguished Professor, specializes in structural engineering, mechanics and materials. He has done extensive research into making concrete — the key ingredient in the nation’s roads, highways and bridges — more environmentally sustainable. The NAE cited his “contributions to the science and nanotechnology of concrete for sustainable construction and durable structures.”

