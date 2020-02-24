Meet our new faculty: Dimitrios Zekkos, civil and environmental engineering

Name: Dimitrios Zekkos

Discipline: Civil and environmental engineering

Degrees: M.Eng., University of Patras, Greece 2001; M.Sc., civil engineering, UC Berkeley, 2002; Ph.D., civil engineering, UC Berkeley, 2005

Research interests: How our infrastructure responds to environmental "stressors," such as natural disasters and climate change, using experimental and computational approaches.

Fun fact: I have a passion for history and archaeology, especially the earlier parts of human history where there are more unknowns than knowns.