UC Berkeley turns out to vote Tuesday

UC Berkeley’s students, and the campus community, came out to vote Tuesday, casting their ballots at the polls to weigh in on Super Tuesday.

Two local polling places, Units 1 and 3, were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, for students living in residence halls, and that had previously registered to vote.

Berkeley student leaders also organized a “Party at the Polls” event on Sproul Plaza.

First-year landscape architecture graduate student Tucker McPhaul enjoyed fulfilling his civic duty.

“It’s fun and exciting at the polls,” he said. “There is good energy in this polling place. I’m glad to be here!”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.