Meet our new faculty: Michael Gollner, mechanical engineering

Name: Michael Gollner
Discipline: Mechanical engineering
Degrees: B.S., 2008, M.S., 2010, and Ph.D., UC San Diego, 2012
Research interests: My work focuses on understanding the physical processes controlling wildfires and other complex thermal-fluid phenomena. We investigate how fires spread, how emissions from fires are generated and how buildings ignite, with the goal of reducing their devastating effects in the future.
