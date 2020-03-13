UC Berkeley offers 14 days paid leave to parents with children home from school

Eugene Whitlock, assistant vice chancellor for People and Culture, and Benjamin E. Hermalin, vice provost for the faculty, issued the following message the evening of Friday, March 13:

With local schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns, many of our employees will have to take time off work to provide childcare. We will now grant up to 14 days of paid administrative leave for employees who have to stay home, and who are unable to work remotely, because they must provide childcare to their children whose schools have closed due to coronavirus concerns. Managers and supervisors are asked to grant their employees permission for these requests.