Berkeley graduate schools excel in U.S. News 2021 rankings

Six Berkeley graduate schools received high honors in the prestigious 2021 rankings released today by the magazine U.S. News & World Report.

The College of Engineering ranked No. 3 nationwide, and No. 1 among public institutions. Among 10 specialties evaluated by the magazine, Engineering placed in the top three in nine of them.

Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy was tied at No. 3 among U.S. graduate programs in public affairs, and No. 1 in public policy.

Graduate programs at the Haas School of Business ranked No. 7 in the United States, and its part-time MBA program ranked second.

Berkeley Law scored a tie at No. 9 nationally, and its programs in environmental law and intellectual property law each were ranked the best in the country.

The MFA program at the Department of Art Practice was tied for No. 15, and the Graduate School of Education was tied for No. 20.

See the full 2021 graduate school rankings at US News & World Report.