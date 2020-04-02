FAQs for the spring semester grading policy

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost A. Paul Alivisatos and Chair of the Berkeley Division of the Academic Senate Oliver O’Reilly sent the following message to the campus community on Thursday:

Following the announcement on Friday, March 20 for a revised grading policy for the Spring Semester, the campus has been busy coordinating with colleges and schools to adjust requirements to allow students to take advantage of the policy.

The campus has also received queries from students, instructors, and the public about the policy and instructional resilience. Over the past two weeks, faculty and staff have compiled the questions and composed answers to them. The result of this effort can be found in the following resources:

The Q&A resources will be updated to include additional questions and answers through the remainder of the semester.

Students and instructors have also had questions about final exams and proctoring. The Administration and the Academic Senate are working on guidance for exams and solutions to proctoring, as well as virtual classroom climate issues. Updates on these topics and other issues related to remote instruction will be posted on the campus Instructional Resilience website.

We are most grateful to the extraordinary efforts we have witnessed over the past month from staff, students, and instructors to help maintain and preserve the instructional missions of our campus. We thank you for your dedication and hard work and hope you are safe and well.