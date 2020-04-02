Making sense of data, social distancing and what lies ahead

Live webcast: Friday, April 3 12:30–1 p.m. (Pacific)

This Q&A with Professor Art Reingold and Associate Provost Jennifer Chayes focuses on helping the public make sense of data and information about the virus’s spread, the impact and efficacy of social distancing, and the implications for our short- and long-term future.

Art Reingold, M.D., is the Division Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Berkeley School of Public Health. He has more than 40 years of experience on prevention and control of infectious diseases at the national and global level.

Jennifer Chayes is the Associate Provost who leads the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society, and the Dean of the School of Information. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her research areas include biomedicine applications and epidemiological modeling.