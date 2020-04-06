Your weekly video guide to calm and connection in the COVID-19 storm

In touching every aspect of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly disrupted our sense of well-being and produced uncertainty and anxiety. How do we find resilience while remaining productive and caring family members, friends, professionals and citizens in these unprecedented times?

In a series of short videos, UC Berkeley psychologist Dacher Keltner, who has studied stress, relationships and well-being for 25 years and is co-founder of the campus’s Greater Good Science Center, will share ideas and practices for cultivating resilience and connection as we face the challenges of the coming months.

Drawing on insights from the center’s Science of Happiness online course, podcast series and magazine, Keltner shares tips on how to manage stress and find meaningful connections while social distancing, completing each video with simple, science-tested practices useful for this moment in time.