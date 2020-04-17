COVID-19: Mental health and well being for ourselves and our children

Live webcast: Friday, April 17 12:00–12:30 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page.

You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

Three leading Berkeley psychologists will discuss effective approaches and strategies for dealing with the anxiety, stress and uncertainty that are inherent parts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prof. Frank Worrell is a faculty member at Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education. He is an expert on the challenges of learning at home, the benefits of structure and the sort of online resources that best support learning and wellbeing.

Sonia Bishop is an associate professor within the Department of Psychology and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute. Among her areas of expertise are anxiety and decision-making under uncertainty

Dacher Keltner is a professor of Psychology and Co-Director of the Greater Good Science Center. He will share ideas and practices for cultivating resilience and connection as we face the challenges of the coming months.

Berkeley News recently launched Calm amid Covid – a video series to share science-based strategies to help people cope with the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19.