Climate Change and COVID-19: Can this crisis shift the paradigm?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy is skidding into recession. Reduced consumption and transportation also mean reduced CO2 emissions. From India to China to the United States, skies are blue and the air is cleaner and healthier in cities than it has been for years. The pandemic has caused seismic shifts in how we produce and consume goods and could open a path to a more sustainable future. Or, government bailouts and investments could double down on the fossil fuel economy, and set back efforts to avoid catastrophic climate change. This conversation will feature Berkeley researchers discussing the science and policy behind CO2 emissions and opportunities for a different path forward.

David Ackerly is the Dean of the Rausser College of Natural Resources and has a joint appointment in the departments of Integrative Biology and Environmental Science, Policy, and Management. His research is used to inform strategies of biodiversity conservation in the face of climate change, with a focus on California parks and open space.

Daniel Kammen is Professor and Chair of the Energy Resources Group, and Professor in the Goldman School of Public Policy and the Department of Nuclear Engineering. He is an expert on energy systems and the science and policy behind climate solutions.

Kate O’Neill is Professor in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management. She is an environmental social scientist and studies global political economies, climate change politics and more recently the global waste trade and the circular economy. Her recent book, Waste, was discussed on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross.

Valeri Vasquez is a PhD candidate with a designated emphasis in Computational Data Science and Engineering in the Energy and Resources Group under the Rausser College of Natural Resources. She is also a Moore/Sloan Fellow at the Berkeley Institute for Data Science, and a former research scholar in the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory. Valeri’s research interests include the use of computational models to examine the environmental drivers and economic impacts of infectious diseases. She is currently studying questions relevant to the use of gene drive systems for malarial control in the Division of Biostatistics and Epidemiology under the School of Public Health.