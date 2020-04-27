Nordics and COVID-19: Public Health, Economic and Public Policy Responses

Live webcast: Monday, May 11 2–3 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page.

Nordic countries are regularly cited as exemplars of healthy and resilient societies. Join us for a virtual conversation comparing and contrasting the Nordic public health, economic and public policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the responses by Denmark and Sweden, and consider learnings that may be drawn from by the U.S.

Hosted by Dr. Laura Tyson, Professor Emeritus at UC Berkeley, the event will feature Dr. Robert Strand, Executive Director of the Center for Responsible Business and leading expert on Nordic sustainable business and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Dr. Ann Keller, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management and leading expert on pandemic responses.

This event is sponsored by the UC Berkeley Haas Center for Responsible Business, the UC Berkeley Department of Scandinavian and Nordic Talks at Berkeley.

