COVID-19: Tracking, data privacy and getting the numbers right

As plans for re-opening businesses, communities, and schools emerge, mechanisms to track the SARS-COV-2 virus become increasingly critical to consider. In this conversation led by Nobel Laureate Saul Perlmutter, Director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science and Professor of Physics, Berkeley faculty will present their recent research findings and data on COVID-19 infection and death rates. They will discuss how they are using data to better understand how many people are infected and actually dying from COVID-19, whether infections and deaths are going up or down, and how much we can afford to increase mobility. They also will address broader questions about what data we need, how to protect it using encryption, and how to improve the ways we track and limit the pandemic.

The featured Speakers are Shafi Goldwasser, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Director of the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing, Uros Seljak, Professor of Physics, Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS) Senior Fellow and Jacob Steinhardt, Assistant Professor, Department of Statistics.

