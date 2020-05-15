Naming contest for UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks starts tomorrow

Names of campus libraries, state plants, Harry Potter characters, Bay Area mountain peaks, famous UC Berkeley women and medical pioneers were the most popular names suggested by the public this spring for UC Berkeley’s latest peregrine falcon chicks — two males and one female — that were born in April. The triplets’ parents, Annie and Grinnell, set up territory on the Campanile in late 2016 and, since 2017, have raised chicks there.

“We had over 400 suggestions this year — at least twice as many as last year — and over 5,000 likes/hearts/votes to tally up,” said Sean Peterson, a Berkeley Ph.D. student in Berkeley’s Department of Environmental Science, Policy and Management who run the Cal Falcons social media project with biologist Lynn Schofield. “It was really fun to see what people came up with.”

In celebration of commencement, he said, the final vote will take place starting tomorrow (Saturday, May 16) and run through Tuesday (May 19), at noon. The winning set of three names will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Instructions on how to vote can be found on the Cal Falcons website.

Choose one of these sets of three names and get out the vote!