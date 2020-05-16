Watch Blockeley, UC Berkeley’s online Minecraft commencement

A team of more than 100 UC Berkeley students built the virtual Blockeley University in the popular Minecraft video game. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of graduating UC Berkeley students attend a virtual, mock commencement ceremony in an animated version of Memorial Stadium — complete with “Pomp and Circumstance,” remarks by Chancellor Carol Christ, the conferring of degrees, “Hail to California” and flying mortarboards.

For more