Campus & community, Campus news, Events at Berkeley

Watch Blockeley, UC Berkeley’s online Minecraft commencement

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person commencement festivities, a group of students built a virtual UC Berkeley called Blockeley University and held a virtual commencement on Saturday. (Twitch stream of the Blockeley University)

A team of more than 100 UC Berkeley students built the virtual Blockeley University in the popular Minecraft video game. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of graduating UC Berkeley students attend a virtual, mock commencement ceremony in an animated version of Memorial Stadium — complete with “Pomp and Circumstance,” remarks by Chancellor Carol Christ, the conferring of degrees, “Hail to California” and flying mortarboards.

For more

Notice - The latest information on how UC Berkeley is responding to coronavirus.
[X] Close