Chancellor Christ updates seniors on commencement

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to graduating seniors on Wednesday:
Congratulations on completing your studies at Berkeley. For those who joined the Blockeley University commencement on Saturday, I hope you found a sense of closure and reconnected to the campus and each other. If you had asked me a month ago what Minecraft was, I would have said it’s the art of working in a mine. Now I have my own avatar!
In April, I wrote that I would update you on plans for an in-person ceremony. While we had hoped a summer gathering would be possible, we still don’t know what the spread of COVID-19 will be like in the coming months, including its impact on resuming classes this fall. For these reasons, we don’t foresee being able to adequately plan an event this summer. I remain committed to celebrating you in person, hopefully in December 2020 or May 2021, and welcome your suggestions. One principle continues to drive every decision: protecting the health and safety of you and your family.
Despite our distance, I hope you know you are not alone. Last week, more than 1,200 alumni, parents, faculty, and staff posted video and photo tributes to the Cal Class of 2020. Visit commencement.berkeley.
I wish you good health and luck. Fiat Lux, and Go Bears.