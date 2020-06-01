Of Virulent Viruses and Reservoir Hosts

Live webcast: Friday, June 12 12–1 P.M. (Pacific)

Bats are thought to harbor hundreds of coronaviruses, as well as many other types of viruses that are highly pathogenic in humans. Dr. Cara Brook and Professor Britt Glaunsinger will provide insight into what allows bats to exist with such an array of potentially lethal viruses, how pathogens like the coronavirus jump into the human population and how the coronavirus is able to hijack a human cell to amplify itself and evade the immune system. They will also discuss the coordinated efforts across UC Berkeley to track the virus, discover exactly how it works and develop new therapies.

Speakers are: Britt Glaunsinger, Professor, Department of Plant & Microbial Biology & Class of 1963 Endowed Chair, HHMI Investigator Cara Brook, Miller Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Integrative Biology

This Berkeley Conversation is sponsored by the Rausser College of Natural Resources. It represents the first in a series of special talks and events that celebrate the College’s Plant & Microbial Biology (PMB) Department, which turns thirty this year.