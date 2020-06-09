UC Berkeley supports #ShutDownSTEM and Black Lives Matter

A. Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost, sent the following message to deans on Tuesday:

As we briefly discussed earlier today in Council of Deans, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10 is a national day of action as indicated on social media: #Strike4BlackLives, #ShutDownSTEM, #ShutDownAcademia. This is an opportunity for us, as campus leaders, to carefully consider how we will address racism and engage our communities in deeper awareness and dialogue. Personally, I will be using some of my previously scheduled meetings to promote learning and planning on the topic of racism and unconscious bias. I hope you will make similar observances as well within your communities. Equally important will be the action we take, individually and collectively. We anticipate announcing campus-level actions later in the week.

I am in support of this message from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

I will share this message over social media and I encourage you to craft your own unit-specific messages to members of your community, and if you wish, to share over your unit-specific social media channels. The Communications & Public Affairs office will amplify those messages.