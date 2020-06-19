Live webcast: Monday, June 29 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.



COVID-19 has had a dramatically different effect on African-American and Latinx communities. This reflects enormous racial inequalities in health and health care in the United States. A panel of Berkeley professors will discuss race, law, and health policy.

Speakers are: Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law; Khiara M. Bridges, Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law; Mahasin S. Mujahid, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Health and Director of the Epidemiology/Biostatistics MPH Program; and Osagie K. Obasogie, Haas Distinguished Chair and Professor of Bioethics, Joint Medical Program, UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

