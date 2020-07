Live webcast: day, July 13 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.



Join Berkeley Law Professors Kathy Abrams, Abhay Aneja, Taeku Lee, Ian Haney López, and Bertrall Ross to discuss how race affects our electoral system, especially in an election amidst a pandemic.

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

Donate to support students and UC Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing and research.