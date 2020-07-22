Updates for planning events on campus

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost A. Paul Alivisatos and Vice Chancellor, Administration Marc Fisher sent the following message to faculty and staff Wednesday:

This week, the Chancellor’s Cabinet issued updates for those that plan events and gatherings on campus in regard to the pandemic and recovery.

All department-sponsored in-person events and all non-departmental events on the main campus are now canceled through Dec. 31, 2020.

It is highly recommended that event sponsors consider converting events to remote delivery wherever feasible.

You may continue to plan for in person events, but should do so with the likelihood that you may have to cancel them.

For more information about exceptions and background on this update, see the events page on the campus coronavirus website.

Thank you for your help and understanding in keeping campus safe during these challenging times.