Race & the environment

Live webcast: Monday, August 10 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Law Facebook page.



Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky hosts a discussion on race and the environment, examining issues of environmental racism and how pollution and other environmental problems disproportionately affect people of color. Speakers include:

Charisma Acey, Assistant Professor, UC Berkeley Department of City & Regional Planning

Claudia Polsky, Director, Environmental Law Clinic & Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

john a. powell, Director, Othering & Belonging Institute & Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

Donate to support students and UC Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing and research.