Berkeley Conversations > COVID-19

Race & the environment

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Live webcast: Monday, August 10 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Law Facebook page.


Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky hosts a discussion on race and the environment, examining issues of environmental racism and how pollution and other environmental problems disproportionately affect people of color. Speakers include:

Charisma Acey, Assistant Professor, UC Berkeley Department of City & Regional Planning
Claudia Polsky, Director, Environmental Law Clinic & Assistant Clinical Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law
john a. powell, Director, Othering & Belonging Institute & Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

Donate to support students and UC Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing and research.