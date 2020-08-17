UPDATE: Power outage canceled

Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher, Director of the Office of Emergency Management Alicia Johnson and Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Services Sally McGarrahan sent the following message to the campus community on Monday:

Within minutes of sending our previous message, PG&E informed us that “Block 50,” which includes the main campus and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), will not be included in rolling outages now or in the future unless conditions become much more severe than they are currently.

We should, however, do our part to reduce the power demand to the electrical grid, so please continue to conserve energy, both on campus and at home, as you are able to.