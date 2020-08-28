Closed, open, still, stirring: Pandemic-era Berkeley in 30 photos

You’re miles from UC Berkeley, maybe even overseas, working remotely and wondering if central campus has become a COVID-19 ghost town with cobwebbed windows, withering brown lawns, locked doors and barely a human, or even a peregrine falcon, in sight. Is anybody there?

If you were here, you’d see nearly empty outdoor expanses and darkened classrooms and offices. And because of all-remote instruction, most of the 45,000-plus students expected to enroll aren’t around; only about 2,200 are in on-campus housing.

But check out the slideshow below. As fall 2020 semester begins, we hope you’ll be glad to see Berkeley again, from a distance. It’s very much alive, in ways you may not have imagined, and will be readying for your safe return.

