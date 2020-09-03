Race, law and education

Live webcast: Monday, September 14 12:50–2 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

Join Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky as he hosts a panel focused on issues of race and the law concerning K-12 education in the United States. Speakers include:

Prudence Carter, Dean, Graduate School of Education, UC Berkeley

Chris Edley, Honorable William H. Orrick, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law, UC Berkeley School of Law

Maria Eschaveste, President & CEO, Opportunity Institute

Mark Rosenbaum, Attorney, Public Counsel

This event will be livesteamed here on Monday, September 14 at 12:50 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Berkeley Law.

Donate to support students and UC Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing and research.