Meet our new faculty: Elizabeth Hoover, environmental science and policy management

Name: Elizabeth Hoover

Discipline: Environmental science and policy management

Degrees: B.A. Williams College, 2001; M.A., Brown University, 2003; Ph.D., Brown University, 2010

Research interests: Food justice and environmental justice for Native American communities, specifically community-based food sovereignty projects, heirloom seed rematriation and the impact of environmental contamination on Indigenous health and food systems.

Fun fact: I enjoy beadwork, gardening, hiking and time at the beach.