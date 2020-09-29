Meet our new faculty: Timothy Tangherlini, Scandinavian

Name: Timothy Tangherlini

Discipline: Scandinavian

Degrees: B.A., Folklore and mythology, Harvard, 1985; M.A., Scandinavian, UC Berkeley, 1986; Ph.D., Scandinavian, UC Berkeley, 1992

Research interests: Folklore, with an emphasis on computational approaches to aspects of informal culture. My recent work has focused on identifying conspiracy theories on social media.

Hobby: I love riding my bicycle in the East Bay hills.