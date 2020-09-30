Live webcast: Friday, Oct. 9 12–1 p.m. (Pacific)

This event will be broadcast live on this page.

Screening of Race, The Power of an Illusion: The House We Live In (Part 3) followed by a live-screened panel discussion on the development of whiteness and structural racism in America. The video and panel will explore issues of racial formation and citizenship as they unfolded in the early 20th century in the US. They will describe the creation of “whiteness” as a new racial category which replaced the focus on ranked “racial differences” among white ethnics and the importance of “whiteness” as the legal standard for full American citizenship which excluded all people of color in the US including the Japanese and South Asian populations. The video and panelists will also consider the implications of whiteness and racial discrimination in the construction of legalized housing segregation in post War World II America. Housing discrimination helped create the great wealth differentials among African Americans and whites that persist today as well as the concentrated poverty, continuing neighborhood and institutional segregation that constitute contemporary racial injustice.

This event is sponsored by Othering & Belonging.