Meet our new faculty: Jack Tseng, integrative biology and paleontology

Name: Jack Tseng
Discipline: Integrative biology and paleontology
Degrees: B.A., Integrative biology, UC Berkeley, 2004; Ph.D., Integrative and evolutionary biology, USC, 2011
Research interests: I study bones for the clues they provide about how organisms interact with their environment and with each other. I then use that knowledge to better understand the fossil record and the evolution of the skeleton.
Fun fact: I was a member of the Cal Band drum line as an undergrad at Berkeley.
