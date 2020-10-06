Meet our new faculty: Jack Tseng, integrative biology and paleontology

Name: Jack Tseng

Discipline: Integrative biology and paleontology

Degrees: B.A., Integrative biology, UC Berkeley, 2004; Ph.D., Integrative and evolutionary biology, USC, 2011

Research interests: I study bones for the clues they provide about how organisms interact with their environment and with each other. I then use that knowledge to better understand the fossil record and the evolution of the skeleton.

Fun fact: I was a member of the Cal Band drum line as an undergrad at Berkeley.