Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fireside chat live at the Berkeley Forum

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended higher education in the U.S., forcing classes to go virtual and campuses to go quiet. Students want to know when in-person classes will resume, when events like commencement will be safe again and, perhaps most importantly, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end.

At 5 p.m. PDT today (Thursday, Oct. 8), watch live as the Berkeley Forum welcomes Fauci for a fireside chat. Fauci, who is director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a current member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, will discuss how the coronavirus could affect the ability of colleges to reopen safely and the broader impact of the virus on the U.S.

Fauci will take questions from UC Berkeley students, staff and faculty during the 45-minute event. To submit a question, please visit the Berkeley Forum Facebook page.