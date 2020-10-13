Meet our new faculty: Ben Williams, plant and microbial biology

Name: Ben Williams

Discipline: Plant and microbial biology

Degrees: B.A., Biological sciences, University of Oxford, 2009; Ph.D., Plant sciences, Cambridge University, 2013

Research interests: How plants organize the DNA within their different cells, and how this information is passed on from one generation to the next. Understanding this could help us improve how plants grow.

Fun fact: I love music, and I play the piano and bassoon!