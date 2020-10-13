Name: Ben Williams
Discipline: Plant and microbial biology
Degrees: B.A., Biological sciences, University of Oxford, 2009; Ph.D., Plant sciences, Cambridge University, 2013
Research interests: How plants organize the DNA within their different cells, and how this information is passed on from one generation to the next. Understanding this could help us improve how plants grow.
Fun fact: I love music, and I play the piano and bassoon!
Meet our new faculty: Ben Williams, plant and microbial biology
