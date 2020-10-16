Campus & community, Campus news, Events at Berkeley

Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ to host an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Reddit

By Public Affairs, UC Berkeley|

Chancellor Carol Christ holds a sign reading "Hello, I am UC Berkeley's Chancellor Carol Christ. Please join me for an AMA on the Berkeley SubReddit at 4pm on Tuesday, Oct. 20th!

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ will host a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. PDT. (UC Berkeley photo by Yvonne Edwards)

Chancellor Carol Christ’s message to the UC Berkeley community: “Ask me anything!”

Christ will answer questions live on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. PDT on the popular UC Berkeley Reddit community.

Submit your questions

The Reddit forum is live now. Christ will begin answering questions on Tuesday afternoon.

Christ will take questions on any topic — from campus decisions in response to the coronavirus to her priorities as UC Berkeley’s leader.

Anyone will be able to view the interview on the Reddit site, but users will need to create a free account to pose a question and vote on others’ submissions. Questions can be submitted starting today, but will also be accepted the day of the event.