Berkeley Conversations: Election integrity and security

Live webcast: Monday, October 26 2–3 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The integrity and security of the upcoming November 3rd elections are under unprecedented threats for reasons that include the pandemic, the increasing reliance on electronic (software and hardware) voting equipment, the current Administration’s handling of the contest, and foreign interference. How can we then conduct elections and verify their results to ensure their accuracy (i.e., that the reported winners really won), despite these threats? This panel brings together experts on various aspects of election integrity and security to reflect on these challenges and make concrete proposals to address them.

Panelist/Discussants: Henry Brady, Dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy; Susan Hyde, Professor of Political Science and interim co-director of the Institute of International Studies at UC Berkeley; Philip Stark, Professor of Statistics and Associate Dean of the Division of Mathematical and Physical Sciences; David Wagner, Professor of Computer Science; Steven Weber, Associate Dean and Head of UC Berkeley’s School of Information, and the Faculty Director of Berkeley’s Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity

Moderator: Jennifer Chayes, Associate Provost of the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society, and the Dean of the School of Information

This event is sponsored by Division of Computing, Data Science and Society (CDSS), the Berkeley Institute for Data Science (BIDS) and the Department of Statistics.