Meet our new faculty: Rhiannon Noel Welch, Italian studies

Name: Rhiannon Noel Welch
Discipline: Italian studies
Degrees: B.A., History, UC Santa Cruz, 2000; Ph.D., Italian Studies, UC Berkeley, 2008
Research interests: Modern Italian literature, film and visual culture in contexts that shed light on Italy’s relationships with the world. How race and colonialism informed Italian modernity; and how literature and cinema are impacting contemporary Italian issues.
Fun fact: I’m a proud alumna of the California public school system, kindergarten to Ph.D.
