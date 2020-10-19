Meet our new faculty: Rhiannon Noel Welch, Italian studies

Name: Rhiannon Noel Welch

Discipline: Italian studies

Degrees: B.A., History, UC Santa Cruz, 2000; Ph.D., Italian Studies, UC Berkeley, 2008

Research interests: Modern Italian literature, film and visual culture in contexts that shed light on Italy’s relationships with the world. How race and colonialism informed Italian modernity; and how literature and cinema are impacting contemporary Italian issues.

Fun fact: I’m a proud alumna of the California public school system, kindergarten to Ph.D.