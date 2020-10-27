Berkeley Talks: How Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ took on a life of its own



In this special Halloween-inspired episode of Berkeley Talks, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ joins Manual Cinema’s co-artistic director Drew Dir to discuss the collective’s presentation of Frankenstein, a Cal Performances co-commission, in a talk moderated by Cal Performances’ executive and artistic director Jeremy Geffen.

“Frankenstein has proven to be an enormously resonant text today,” said Christ, a Victorian literature scholar who is teaching a freshman seminar — Frankenstein and Its Rewritings — this semester. “There are a number of contemporary writers who have been rewriting Frankenstein: Ian McEwan in Machines Like Me or Jeanette Winterson in Frankissstein, which is a double narrative — one of Mary Shelley writing Frankenstein, the other of a kind of parallel story of artificial intelligence. There was even a Frankenstein in Baghdad, which was a really chilling book. So, I think it’s a narrative for our time with the incredible capability through genetic technology, through artificial intelligence that [hu]mankind has obtained.”

In Manual Cinema’s presentation of Frankenstein, part of the Cal Performances at Home streaming series, performers manipulate hundreds of paper puppets to create a silent animated film in real time with live actors and a score performed on stage by four musicians.

“We’ve created a technique called cinematic shadow puppetry, which uses old-school overhead projectors, the same kind that you might’ve used in math class when you were a kid,” said Dir. “We use a whole bank of overhead projectors to use slides, shadow puppets and create something that doesn’t look like a traditional children’s shadow puppet play, but something that resembles an animated film made live in front of you.”

