Updates on UC Berkeley’s spring 2021 semester schedule

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost A. Paul Alivisatos, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education Catherine P. Koshland, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division Lisa García Bedolla shared the following message with the campus community Thursday:

We are writing with an update to our previously announced plans for the spring 2021 semester. After surveying students and hearing feedback from various staff and faculty groups, we have decided to make no significant changes to the spring 2021 semester calendar. The only change is that in addition to the first two weeks of the semester being remote for all classes as previously announced, the first week of instruction following spring recess will also be remote for all classes.

Spring recess

Spring recess will begin on Monday, March 22, 2021. The final day of spring recess, Friday, March 26, is an academic and administrative holiday.

We strongly advise students living in the Berkeley area to remain in the area during spring recess. According to the CDC, travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Over the coming months, the campus will partner with student groups to develop spring recess activities in the Berkeley area.

If travel is necessary, students should plan to self-sequester for seven days upon return and will need to test negative for the coronavirus before joining any classes with in-person instruction. Students living in the residence halls should watch for more details about spring recess.

As was the case when we announced our plans for the fall, spring semester plans are dependent on conditions and approval from local public health authorities.

Spring semester important dates

Semester begins: Tuesday, Jan. 12

Instruction begins: Tuesday, Jan. 19 (fully remote for first two weeks)

Limited in-person instruction begins: Monday, Feb. 1 (if public health conditions allow)

Spring recess begins: Monday, March 22

Academic/Administrative holiday: Friday, March 26

Instruction resumes: Monday, March 29 (fully remote for first week)

Limited in-person instruction resumes: Monday, April 5 (if public health conditions allow)

Last day of formal instruction: Friday April 30

RRR week: Monday, May 3 – Friday, May 7

Final examinations: Monday, May 10 – Friday, May 14

For more information, see the Academic Calendar and Spring 2021 Instruction FAQ maintained by the Office of the Registrar. Students in degree programs that do not align with the standard academic calendar should consult with their department.

We know the toll that this pandemic has had on many in our campus community. More than ever, it’s important that we prioritize opportunities to rest and recharge. We hope this announcement will relieve anxiety and allow you to better plan for your spring semester.