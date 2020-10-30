Berkeley CEP leader Marsha Jaeger to retire after over 30 years on campus

Vice Chancellor for Equity & Inclusion Oscar D. Dubón shared the following message with the campus community Friday:

After more than 32 years on the Berkeley campus and 21 years of leading the Center for Educational Partnerships (CEP) within the Division of Equity & Inclusion, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Educational Partnerships Marsha Jaeger is retiring on November 1, 2020.

I have had the honor and privilege to both work closely with Marsha and benefit from her experience, wisdom, and talent. She has been an invaluable adviser and a champion for CEP and the division. I am thrilled for her as she pursues a new journey and will miss her as a thought partner and colleague.

Marsha began her tenure at CEP in 1999 and has devoted her career to educational equity and college access for underrepresented, low-income, and first-generation-to-college students. Over the last two decades, CEP has become a national leader in college access and developed innovative, highly successful college-preparation service models. CEP partners with more than 135 schools and 70 community colleges to provide programming and services to over 75,000 students and their families each year while engaging with thousands of counselors, teachers, and school administrators. CEP builds a “college-going culture” within its partner schools and districts to support students as they pursue their goal of attending the University of California and other institutions of higher education. More broadly, CEP has supported thousands of students and families on successful pathways to and through postsecondary education.

In addition to her role as AVC, for most of the past three years, Marsha has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Divisional Finance Leader (DFL) for the Division of Equity & Inclusion. She took on these additional responsibilities to help preserve divisional resources for direct student services and guided the division through the past four campus budget development cycles.

Please join me in thanking Marsha for her years of dedicated service and her immeasurable contributions to the field of college access and to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion here at Berkeley and beyond.