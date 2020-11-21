Berkeley Talks: Threats to abortion rights and how people are resisting

Read the transcript.

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, a panel of scholars — Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges; Carol Joffe, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UC San Francisco; and Jill Adams, co-founder and executive director of the Center on Reproductive Rights and Justice at Berkeley Law — discuss how race, class and reproductive rights intersect and how people are choosing and resorting to self-directed and community-directed care to circumnavigate the structural inequalities in health care access.

The Sept. 30, 2020, discussion was sponsored by the Berkeley Center for Right-Wing Studies and co-sponsored by the Center on Reproductive Rights and Justice, the Center for the Study of Law and Society and Berkeley Law’s chapter of If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice.

Listen to the full discussion in Berkeley Talks episode #101: “Threats to abortion rights and how people are resisting.”