UC President Michael Drake gives budget updates

Chancellor Carol Christ shared this message with the campus community Monday:

Here is a link to a message from University of California President Michael Drake regarding significant budget challenges facing the system and individual campuses. In the message, he discusses the requirement that campuses set up a relief fund to minimize job losses related to pandemic-related budget impacts. He also lays out the guiding principles which individual campuses should use in making budget-related decisions, and directs campuses to employ a mix of measures to address budget shortfalls.

Now that we have this guidance, we will confer with campus leaders on the best approach for UC Berkeley. As you are likely aware, we have been discussing our options for several months and will share our decisions in a campus-wide message next week. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., we will welcome your questions at a Campus Conversation.

Thank you for your patience as we consider what is best for our employees and the short- and long-term financial stability of our campus.