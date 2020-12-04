Police accountability, community safety board to hold first public meeting

Chancellor Carol Christ sent the following message to the campus community Friday:

The Chancellor’s Independent Advisory Board on Police Accountability and Community Safety (IAB) is holding its first public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. 3 p.m. This public meeting will be recorded and the agenda is as follows:

Agenda

1:10 – 1:20 p.m.: IAB Welcome, Introductions, and Community Agreements

1:20 – 1:45 p.m.: IAB Presentation to Campus Community

1:45 – 2:10 p.m.: UCPD and Budget Presentation by Vice Chancellor for Administration, Marc Fisher

2:10 – 2:20 p.m.: Guest Presentation by Ethnic Studies Students and Prof. Robinson

2:20 – 3:00 p.m.: Public Comment and Open Discussion

This virtual public meeting will require a sign-in through your Berkeley credentials. The Zoom details will be made available 24 hours prior to the public meeting. If you would like to submit a question or topic of discussion for the IAB, please send an email to nickaraujo951@berkeley.edu. We look forward to hearing from the community.

*Please note that Dr. Adisa Anderson, Psychologist at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and IAB member, will be available throughout the public meeting to provide counseling assistance to community members as some topics of discussion may be sensitive and traumatic.