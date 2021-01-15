Watch as UC Berkeley gives first COVID-19 vaccine doses

UC Berkeley Nurse Melody Heller was among the first UC Berkeley staffers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

“It gets me one step closer to giving my parents a big hug because I haven’t in over a year,” she said after getting her first of two doses. “I’m very thankful for this … it gives us the opportunity to take care of a lot more patients.”

Berkeley received a small number of vaccine doses earlier this week and is “getting them into people’s arms as quickly as we can,” said Anna Harte, medical director of University Health Services.

Campus healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by critical essential workers and Berkeleyans over the age of 65, Harte said. More details about the campus vaccine plan can be found here.