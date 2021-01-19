Meet our new faculty: Karine Gibbs, plant and microbial biology

Name: Karine Gibbs

Discipline: Plant & microbial biology

Degrees: B.A, biochemical sciences, Harvard, 2000; Ph.D., microbiology and immunology, Stanford, 2005

Research interests: I study big, complex behaviors of small organisms, particularly bacteria’s ability to recognize themselves and form territories, much like how birds flock together and wolves form packs.

Hobbies: I play several team sports and enjoy running, cycling and skiing.