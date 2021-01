Name: Zachary Lamb

Discipline: Environmental design

Degrees: B.A, Williams College, 2002; M.Arch., MIT, 2010; Ph.D., MIT, 2018

Research interests: I study the ways that design and planning shape the uneven impacts of climate change on cities and their residents.

Hobbies: I love to run, paddle, hike, bike, cook, build things, and make and listen to live music.