IGS Poll Berkeley conversation: voter opinions on the Biden Administration, the vaccine rollout, and Governor Newsom

Live webcast: Friday, February 19 12–12:30 p.m. (Pacific)

You can submit questions to the panel in advance.

There are fascinating results in a new poll of California voters that measured perspectives related to both the pandemic and politics.

This online event will feature the experts from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies who helped compose and interpret the recently completed survey of close to 8,000 likely California voters. IGS Co-Directors Cristina Mora and Eric Schickler will delve into the significance and meaning of the data. regarding opinions and attitudes related to the Biden Administration, Covid-19, the vaccine rollout, and Governor Newsom, including efforts underway to recall him.

We invite one and all to join us for a discussion about what the poll’s findings might portend for California and the nation in the current context of political polarization and racial inequality.

This is the second installation of a series of Berkeley Conversations highlighting Poll findings from the Institute of Governmental Studies.

