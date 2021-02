Name: Natacha Crooks

Discipline: EECS

Degrees: B.A., computer science with law, University of Cambridge, 2012; Ph.D., computer science, 2019, University of Texas at Austin

Research interests: I work on designing large-scale and secure data processing systems, with a focus on data storage.

Hobbies: I enjoy playing most ball-sports (badly) and baking cream puffs.