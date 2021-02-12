Berkeley Talks: Charles Henry on the case for reparations

Read the transcript.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Charles Henry, professor emeritus of African American studies at UC Berkeley and author of Long Overdue: The Politics of Racial Reparations, discusses why reparations for slavery are gaining mainstream support, why he believes they are a solution and what could enable Black Americans to feel “acknowledged, redressed and with closure.”

This talk, given in October 2020, is part of “America’s Unfinished Work,” a series by Berkeley’s Osher Lifelong Learning Center (OLLI).

In September 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 3121, establishing a first-in-the-nation task force to study and make recommendations on reparations. A panel of Berkeley experts — including Henry — discuss the legal, historical, policy and sociocultural contexts of reparations in this video.