Friday, March 12 12–1 p.m. (Pacific)

Please join us for a moderated panel discussion with influential UC Berkeley scholars offering a deep and crucial examination of the political conditions that led to the rise of Donald Trump and the consequences of his presidency on US society and the world.

This timely event follows the recent publication of a new book by the same name, available for download as a PDF (Trumpism and its Discontents book website). Book chapters examine Trumpism in the context of various issues, including speech and race relations, politics of resentment, foreign policy and the existing world order, demographic shifts, and immigration policy.

Osagie K. Obasogie, Professor of Bioethics in the School of Public Health will moderate this panel featuring Ann C. Keller (School of Public Health), Zeus Leonardo (Graduate School of Education), and john a. powell (Director, Othering and Belonging Institute).

The panel discussion will take place in the first 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for audience Q&A.

This event is sponsored by the Othering & Belonging Institute, the Center for Right-Wing Studies, the Center for Race and Gender, and the Institute of Governmental Studies.