Berkeley Talks: ‘Social Dilemma’ star on fighting the disinformation machine

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, former Google design ethicist and star of the 2020 Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, discusses how fake news spreads faster than factual news — a result of citizens sharing emotionally resonant misinformation or disinformation, often weaponized for profit and propaganda purposes, while tech algorithms amplify the viral spread.

Harris was in conversation with Berkeley Journalism Dean Geeta Anand on Feb. 10, 2021, as part of Cal Performances’ Illuminations: Fact or Fiction programming and in partnership with the Graduate School of Journalism. A video of this discussion will be available to watch on Cal Performances’ website through May 10, 2021. Cal Performances also presented a talk about disinformation and freedom of speech in January as part of its Fact or Fiction series.

Berkeley Talks episode #108: "Social Dilemma star on fighting the disinformation machine."