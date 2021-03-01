Spring semester 2021: Pandemic-era Berkeley in 40 photos

Next week will mark the year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic and UC Berkeley switching to in-person instruction. Whether you’re in on-campus housing this semester, living elsewhere in the Bay Area, still in your hometown or on distant shores, the Bear Territory we used to know still feels like a much-used adjective these days — remote. So, with second semester well underway, here’s a peek at your campus, where we hope you’ll be glad to see that signs of perseverance, resilience and newness are as prevalent at the coming of spring.



