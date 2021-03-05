An update on COVID vaccines: experts weigh in

Live webcast: Monday, March 15 12–1 p.m. (Pacific)

Add to Calendar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This event will be broadcast live on this page. You can also watch this event live on the UC Berkeley Facebook page.

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines has generated a wide range of reactions, concerns, and questions. Amidst the relief and protection vaccination has brought to current and prospective recipients, there has been a great deal of confusion surrounding the scheduling of appointments; dismay about the equity of the distribution processes; questions about vaccine efficacy as new variants of the virus emerge; and lingering vaccine hesitancy among some members of the population.

To discuss these issues we have assembled a panel of experts to help us understand the current state and prepare for what lies ahead. They include:

Dr. Erica Pan, State Epidemiologist, CA Department of Public Health

Dr. Arthur Reingold, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

Dr. Colette Auerswald, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

Prof. Osagie Obasogie, UC Berkeley Haas Distinguished Chair and Professor of Bioethics

This event is sponsored by Public Affairs.